FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – In a rare sit-down interview, Fresno Unified superintendent Bob Nelson and Fresno Teachers Association president Manuel Bonilla join Alexan Balekian to discuss teacher union contract negotiations.

On Tuesday, Fresno Unified released a statement saying they received information leading them to believe the union was planning to take a strike authorization vote, but the FTA denied the strike.

During the interview, Nelson and Bonilla discuss what needs to happen to move forward with negotiations and reach an agreement by next month.