FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – U.S. Representative Jim Costa from the 21st District joins Alexan Balekian for Washington D.C. to talk about the recent announcement of the 30%-35% water allocation for Valley farmers. Costa discusses how that number is reached and if it is possible that it can be raised given the record rains. Also, he touches on the state’s effort for more water storage.

Costa also spoke on if the Biden administration has failed to defund the Azeri forces and provide aid to Armenia and Artsakh.