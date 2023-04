FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Tim Orman, former chief of staff to Fresno mayors Jerry Dyer and Lee Brand, sits down with Alexan Balekian to discuss his effort to get a renewed version of the Fresno State Tax back on the ballot in 2024.

The Fresno State Tax, also known as Measure E, would support facilities, athletics, and educational programs at Fresno State. The measure failed last year after voters rejected it 53% to 47%.

You can watch the interview in the video player above.