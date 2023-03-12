FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – State Senate District 16 & Chair of the CA Senate Agriculture Committee Melissa Hurtado joins Sunday Morning Matters host, Alexan Balekian to speak on the new farm bill in the state of California. With the storms lowering the drought, will the bill center around climate change? Also, what must the state do to capture more water and increase water storage?

They also discuss international espionage when it comes to our water and our farms. How big of a threat is China when it comes to stealing our water and ag land?