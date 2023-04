FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – In this exclusive interview, Gavin Gladding’s mother Rita Gladding sits down with Alexan Balekian to discuss efforts to get Gavin’s Law passed in Sacramento.

The bill is named after Gavin Gladding, who was killed by a teen in a hit-and-run in 2018. Gavin’s Law would increase penalties for drivers in hit-and-run crashes.