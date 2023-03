FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – City of Fresno District 5 Councilmember Luis Chavez joins Alexan Balekian to speak on the heated Fresno County Supervisor District 3 race that is currently held by Fresno County District 3 Supervisor Sal Quintero.

Councilmember Chavez speaks on how he will be handling the race with potential litigation. He also reacts to a recent comment made by comedian Chris Distefano about the state of Fresno’s homeless issues on the Joe Rogan Show.