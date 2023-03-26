FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – In this exclusive interview, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama sits down with Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to discuss a deadly officer-involved shooting that is being investigated by the state’s DOJ and asks the public to reserve judgement after exclusive video shows the suspect walking away from officers with his hands up.

Police say the suspect, 29-year-old Roberto Corchado was a wanted felon who shot at officers striking one of them before police opened fire. Balderrama also talks about his trip to the U.S. Conference of Mayors where they focused on public safety and fentanyl.