FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Fresno County Supervisor Steve Brandau joins Alexan Balekian in an exclusive conversation where he breaks his silence on the legal fight over a Fresno County campaign fund ordinance.

The County ordinance went into effect in 2020 and it limits transferable campaign funds per source. Current City of Fresno councilmember Garry Bredefeld is challenging Brandau for his District 2 seat next year, and Fresno councilmember Luis Chavez who is also running for a seat on the board is threatening legal action.