FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – District 3 Fresno County Supervisor Sal Quintero joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters in a rare interview and fired back at his former staffer and opponent in the next Fresno County District 3 current District 5 Fresno City Councilmember, Luis Chavez for comments he made on a previous interview with Sunday Morning Matters.