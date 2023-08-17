FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – For the time since the discovery of the illegal bio lab in Reedley, the director of the Fresno County health department opened up on why they didn’t alert the public when they found out about it, defending their decision to keep it quiet.

David Luchini, who was named the county’s health director back in 2021, says he’s never seen anything of its kind over his 30 years with the department.

In an exclusive, in-depth interview on Sunday Morning Matters, Luchini defends the county’s position to not alert the public right away, saying there was never an imminent threat to the public.

Luchini did admit that he was first contacted about the lab in mid-march by the Reedley city manager and then notified the state health department and has been in constant contact with them ever since.