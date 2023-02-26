YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Alexan Balekian
Posted: Feb 26, 2023 / 08:00 AM PST
Updated: Feb 24, 2023 / 07:59 PM PST
A new proposed law is calling for more public transparency on early release following the murder of Selma officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. Alexan Balekian talks with the author of AB-1260 republican assembly member Joe Patterson.
To keep gym clothes smelling their best, we turned to our fitness expert Judd NeSmith for tips and tricks to tackle odors before they take hold.
Whether you’re looking to relax, work or do both simultaneously, here are the best comfort items you can wear.
Playpens can keep toys from being scattered by containing everything to a designated play area.