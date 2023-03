FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – This past week in Sacramento, California State Republicans unsuccessfully attempted to block Governor Gavin Newsom’s special session to penalize big oil companies for alleged price gouging.

Republican State District 12 Senator Shannon Grove joins Alexan Balekian to share her take on why prices are so high here versus other states as well as some interesting facts about how much oil Californians use per day and where it comes from.