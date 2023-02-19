California state senator Anna Caballero, whose district includes the city of Selma, will call for a time credit audit of the suspected Selma cop killer. Caballero joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters after Fresno county DA Lisa Smittcamp questioned the California Corrections Department and Rehabilitation of giving the suspect, Nathaniel Dixon undeserved time credit. Caballero also touched on the troubling trend of rural hospitals in jeopardy of closing down and is critical of the governor’s water allocation to the Central Valley.

Upon our request of the time credit signed off by the CDCR secretary at the time of Dixon’s release, a spokesperson from the CDCR offered this statement: