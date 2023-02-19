California state senator Anna Caballero, whose district includes the city of Selma, will call for a time credit audit of the suspected Selma cop killer. Caballero joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters after Fresno county DA Lisa Smittcamp questioned the California Corrections Department and Rehabilitation of giving the suspect, Nathaniel Dixon undeserved time credit. Caballero also touched on the troubling trend of rural hospitals in jeopardy of closing down and is critical of the governor’s water allocation to the Central Valley.
Upon our request of the time credit signed off by the CDCR secretary at the time of Dixon’s release, a spokesperson from the CDCR offered this statement:
First off, we send our condolences to Officer Carrasco’s family, friends, colleagues, community and loved ones. His loss is tragic. We strongly condemn the actions of this individual, and he should be held accountable for this deplorable act.
In terms of his credits, I can’t speak as to which credits the DA is referring to, but per your question below, the majority of them came from the court that sentenced Dixon in the form of pre-sentencing credits—the department does not have any role in this. The pre-sentencing credits were well over four years. He also was eligible for conduct credits that have been in existence for many decades in California. See summary below.
Nathaniel Michael Dixon, 23, was sentenced to state prison to serve 5 years, 4 months from Fresno County in March 2022 following plea deals with the district attorney’s office, with the court sentencing him only for possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He received 1,612 days in pre-sentencing credits from the sentencing court for time served in county jail while awaiting trial. He was also eligible for day-for-day good conduct credits pursuant to his crimes. He was released to Fresno County Probation for post-release community supervision (PRCS) in September 2022 after completing his term as defined by law.
Vicky Waters, CDCR
It should be noted that the CDCR secretary, appointed by Newsom, who signed off on Dixon’s release was Kathleen Allison, but she retired back in December of 2022.