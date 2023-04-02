FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – South Valley Assemblymember Vince Fong joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to talk about a new law forcing oil companies to cap profits to prevent price gouging at the pump.

Assemblymember Fong says this new law could actually lead to higher gas prices and energy disruptions.

California is one of the nation’s top oil producers and Fong says they are several solutions to lower gas prices immediately and in the long run.

