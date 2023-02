The Republic of Armenia Ambassador to the United States, her Excellency, Lilit Makunts makes a rare visit to Fresno amid heightened criticism of the Biden administration’s hesitancy to end all aid to Azeri forces in the on-going conflict with Armenia and Artsakh. Ambassador Makunts sat down with Stefani Booroojian in the only interview she granted while in Fresno over relations between the U.S. and Armenia.