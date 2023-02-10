FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – In conversation with KSEE24’s Alexan Balekian for Sunday Morning Matters, Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp questioned how the suspect in the Selma police shooting, Nathaniel Dixon, was released early from prison after only serving 565 days of a five-year, four-month sentence.

DA Smittcamp was asked if Dixon was mistakenly released early.

“I did the math on Dixon’s case several times before I hit the send button on that statement and there is no way that I could figure – or anyone in this county that I could contact could figure out – why he was given time credits he did not deserve.”

#Exclusive #SMMPreview Did @CACorrections appointed by @GavinNewsom make a mistake in the early release of the suspected Selma cop killer? @FresnoDA Smittcamp: "I did the math, there's no way I can figure why he was out, other than he received undeserved time credit." @KSEE24 pic.twitter.com/OJkWpVlKxr — Alexan Balekian (@RealALEXAN) February 10, 2023

You can see the full conversation with Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp on Sunday Morning Matters at 8:00 a.m. on February 12.