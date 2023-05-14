FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – In an exclusive interview on Sunday Morning Matters, state Senator Anna Caballero talks about Assembly Bill 112, a new loan program to help distressed hospitals, and whether Gov. Gavin Newsom will sign it into law.

Sen. Caballero also talks about the war on fentanyl and why legislation has been unsuccessful.

In a digital exclusive, Sen. Caballero, who is also chair of the state’s Senate’s Finance Committee, talks about reparations cash payments to descendants of slaves. You can watch that part of the interview here.