Fresno State redshirt junior catcher Zach Morgan has been named one of 16 semifinalists for the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award.

Through 52 games Morgan leads the Bulldogs and ranks sixth in the Mountain West hitting .374. Morgan has also started every game for the ‘Dogs this season behind the plate with a .986 fielding percentage.

Three finalists will be announced on June 7. The award will be presented on Wednesday, June 29.