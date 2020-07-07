KSEE24 RESCAN /
Worthy and Williams named preseason all-state by MaxPreps

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Xavier Worthy and Keanu Williams are two of the best football players in the central valley.

They are also two of the best football players in the entire state of California.

On Monday, Worthy and Williams were both named preseason all-state by MaxPreps.com. They were both selected to the second team.

Worthy is a wide receiver at Central High School. He was a key contributor on last season’s state championship team. Williams, meanwhile, is a defensive lineman at Clovis High School. Both players have several Division I scholarship offers and they are each close to announcing their commitments.

