Will Clark returns to Fresno for Grizzlies’ Hot Stove Gala

FRESNO, Calif. – In the 1985 Major League Baseball Draft, the Milwaukee Brewers had the first pick and chose B.J. Surhoff.

Will Clark went No. 2 to the San Francisco Giants.

Clark made his professional debut in Fresno later that year where he hit a home run in his first professional at-bat! He would go on to have a 15-year Major League career.

On Friday, Clark returned to Fresno as a guest speaker for the Grizzlies’ 59th Hot Stove Gala. The six-time All-Star and 1989 NLCS MVP will have his No. 22 retired by the Giants this season.

“I’ve told family and friends that is my Hall of Fame,” said Clark. “To be a San Francisco Giant for as long as I was, and to represent the team now, and to have the jersey retired, it’s gonna be unbelievable.

“It’s just so special. And the way that the Giants do it, they do it in numerical order and No. 22 is gonna be right next to No. 24. Whenever I look up at the board and I see myself next to Willie Mays, who’s the best that’s ever been, you’re like, ‘oh my god, pretty awesome.'”