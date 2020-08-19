Will 2021 be the year Tom Flores gets inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

In the early 1950’s, Tom Flores was a three-sport athlete at Sanger High School: football, basketball and baseball. He then went on to Fresno City College, where he focused on football.

In the NFL, Flores won a Super Bowl as a player, an assistant coach and as a head coach. Is that now enough to get him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

We will find out in February.

On Tuesday, Flores was named a finalist for the class of 2021. He was picked by the Hall of Fame’s coach committee, a new committee that was recently established so coaches can be considered separately from players.

It is supposed to increase their chances of being elected.

Tom Flores was the first Hispanic coach in the NFL, and the first to win a Super Bowl. He won two Super Bowls with the Raiders in nine seasons as their head coach. He has an overall coaching record of 105-90, including his time with the Seahawks.

“You can’t blame me for not being a little guarded, but I think this is about as close as you can get without being in so I am excited about it,” Flores told Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area.

“But, until I get that gold jacket, I’m going to wait to celebrate.”

