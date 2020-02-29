Wiggins’ World: Adrian Wiggins leads Clovis East to first valley title in ten years

FRESNO, Calif. – Adrian Wiggins know what is it like to win a title.

Or several.

When Wiggins was the head coach of the Fresno State women’s basketball team, he took the Bulldogs to five straight NCAA Tournaments. Well now he can also say he is a valley champion, after his Clovis East Timberwolves defeated Bullard on Saturday night, 80-55, in the Division I championship at Selland Arena.

“I’ve been with these young men since they’ve been in fourth or fifth grade,” said Wiggins. “And it’s just, they’re all like my sons. I love them to death, I’m so proud of ’em.”

One of them IS actually his son: senior guard Will Wiggins, who scored a game-high 14 points.

“It means the world to me,” said Will. “Just knowing that I grew up playing with my dad all these years and, you know, it’s my last go around.

“It means everything. I’m just gonna capture these moments and take it in.”

Bulldog Insider Podcast