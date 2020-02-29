Wiggins’ World: Adrian Wiggins leads Clovis East to first valley title in ten years

FRESNO, Calif. – Adrian Wiggins know what is it like to win a title.

Or several.

When Wiggins was the head coach of the Fresno State women’s basketball team, he took the Bulldogs to five straight NCAA Tournaments. Well now he can also say he is a valley champion, after his Clovis East Timberwolves defeated Bullard on Saturday night, 80-55, in the Division I championship at Selland Arena.

“I’ve been with these young men since they’ve been in fourth or fifth grade,” said Wiggins. “And it’s just, they’re all like my sons. I love them to death, I’m so proud of ’em.”

One of them IS actually his son: senior guard Will Wiggins, who scored a game-high 14 points.

“It means the world to me,” said Will. “Just knowing that I grew up playing with my dad all these years and, you know, it’s my last go around.

“It means everything. I’m just gonna capture these moments and take it in.”