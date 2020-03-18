Over the last week, we have seen some of the biggest sporting events in the world either get canceled or postponed because of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the CIF state office met with the ten section commissioners for their annual spring meeting. The spring sports season was on the agenda.

“While the time may come when we have to cancel postseason events, today is not that day,” said the CIF in a statement released to the media. “In anticipation of further guidance and directives issued by federal, state and local government agencies regarding COVID-19, the CIF has not determined the future of spring sports events at this time and intends to reconvene with the 10 Section Commissioners on April 3 to revisit this issue. Pending that time, Sections will continue to confer with their local leadership and the State CIF will continue to monitor any directives and recommendations issued from the above entities.”