WEB EXTRA: Clovis head coach Rich Hammond on HS football’s return in Fresno County (Raw Interview)

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Watch Scott Bemis’ raw interview with the Cougars head football coach on Tuesday, where Rich Hammond talks about his emotions when he got the news Tuesday that his team would be able to play; the unique protocals his team will still need to follow when official practices start; and why this news has him feeling especially great for his seniors.
