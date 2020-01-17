Watson getting another NBA opportunity; Torrez closer to Olympics; Central football honored by City Hall

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Alex Ovechkin took an errant stick to the face that made him bleed, his Washington Capitals teammates knew it wouldn't be good for the New Jersey Devils.

A fired-up Ovechkin came back from the bloody mouth to record his 25th career hat trick and lead the Capitals past the Devils 5-2 on Thursday night. Ovechkin knew New Jersey's Miles Wood didn't mean to high-stick him and the referees didn't see it, but that didn't stop him from exacting some revenge with his second consecutive multigoal game.