Ex-Bulldog Nick Watney first on PGA Tour to test positive for COVID-19

Nick Watney has tested positive for COVID-19.

Watney, a former Fresno State all-American golfer, is the first PGA Tour player to test positive for the coronavirus and it forced him to withdraw from the RBC Heritage prior to the second round on Friday.

Watney, who traveled privately to South Carolina for this week’s event, reportedly tested negative for COVID-19 upon arrival.

Nick Watney missed the cut at last week’s Charles Schwab Challenge. A Bulldog from 2000-2003, Watney has five career wins on the PGA Tour.

