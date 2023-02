FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Bakersfield Christian girls basketball team defeated Porterville 57-45 Saturday afternoon at Selland Arena, to capture the Division III Central Section championship.

The Eagles were led by guard Jordyn Toler, who finished with 19 points and made 5-of-12 three-pointers.

The Panthers were paced by Andrea Perez, who finished with 14 points.