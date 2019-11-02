WATCH LIVE: Nationals Championship Parade in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Watch live right here on YourCentralValley.com at 11 a.m. PDT Saturday as the nation’s capital celebrates the Washington Nationals’ World Series win at the Nationals Championship Parade!

The Nationals beat the Houston Astros 6-2 on Wednesday night, winning the World Series title. They are the first World Series winner with all four victories on the road, according to Associated Press.

The Nationals Championship Parade starts at 11 a.m. PDT Saturday, November 2. Fans will start at Constitution Ave NW and 15th St NW, ending with a Rally at Constitution Ave NW and 3rd St SW.

WDVM’s Allif Karim and Caroline Morse will cover the parade in DC, while Sports Director Brandy Simms stays with us in the studio with a special guest.

Today’s forecast

If you’re thinking of heading out there, check out the weather forecast! WDVM Meteorologist Derek Bowen says it’s a beautiful day for a parade.

