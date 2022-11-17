CLOVIS, Calif. – The Clovis East boys basketball team beat Sanger Thursday night 73-70, with the help of a thrilling play in the final minute.

The Timberwolves led the Apaches 71-70 with under one minute to play, when they turned it over in Sanger’s half of the court, but as the Apaches went in for the go-ahead layup, Clovis East junior Jeremy Pierro saved the day with a huge block at one end, which led to a breakaway dunk at the other end from senior Carlos Craig.

Clovis East held on to get the win, moving to 2-0 on the young season.