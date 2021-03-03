Visalia Unified joins Porterville Unified in choosing to not compete in spring football season

(KGPE) – The CIF Central Section office is quite busy these days, trying to organize and coordinate a spring football season that will start in two weeks!

That season will not include all schools in the section.

One day after Porterville Unified made the decision to not compete in a spring season for football or water polo, Visalia Unified made the same decision.

That affects Golden West, El Diamante, Mt Whitney and Redwood high schools.

“There is no deadline (to make a decision on whether or not to play),” said Ryan Tos, Central Section Commissioner, in an email to Sports Central. “They just need to let their league know so that they can adjust their schedules.”

The Visalia Times-Delta was the first outlet to report the news of the VUSD decision.