Visalia Rawhide partners with Valley Strong Credit Union, changes park name to “Valley Strong Ballpark”

VISALIA, Calif. (KGPE) – 12 years ago, in 2009, the Visalia Oaks changed their name to the Visalia Rawhide. But they still played their home games at Recreation Ballpark.

This season, their home games will be played at “Valley Strong Ballpark.”

The name comes from Valley Strong Credit Union, which is headquartered in Bakersfield and was first established in 1938. The partnership with the Rawhide is for ten years.

“We have more than eight decades in the central valley. We are all about serving our members and making their lives in our communities better,” said Jim Lawitz, Director of Content & Communcation for Valley Strong Credit Union. “What better way to showcase that, than to help support what is a landmark in Tulare County and Visalia?”

“As we head towards our return to baseball in Visalia, we could not be more excited to establish this partnership with Valley Strong Credit Union,” said Sam Sigal, Visalia’s president and co-owner. “We look to continue the Rawhide mission of providing the best fun and affordable family entertainment in the region.”

The 2021 season for the Rawhide begins next Tuesday, May 4th, against Lake Elsinore.