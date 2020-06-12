Visalia native Holden Powell drafted in third round by Washington Nationals

Holden Powell is smiling tonight.

Powell, a junior pitcher at UCLA who is from Visalia (Mt. Whitney HS), was drafted in the third round of the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft on Thursday by the Washington Nationals.

He was the 94th overall pick, which has an approximate value of $618,200.

Holden Powell is a two-time all-American at UCLA. He had a 0.00 ERA in eight appearances in 2020, with three saves and 20 strikeouts in 9.1 innings pitched.

A 2017 graduate of Mt. Whitney High School, Powell was 10-3 as a senior for the Pioneers with a 2.08 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 67.1 innings pitched.

The Nationals are the parent club of the Fresno Grizzlies.

