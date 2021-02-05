Vikings LB Eric Kendricks donates $40,000 to local charter school in hometown of Fresno

FILE – In this Dec. 17, 2017, file photo, Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks returns an interception for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Minneapolis. The Vikings have signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a contract extension. The Vikings announced the deal Monday, April 16, 2018, the first day of offseason workouts. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Former Hoover High School standout and current Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks is known for his philanthropy, but when it comes to giving back to the community of Fresno, it really hits home.

“I’m from Fresno, this is where I’m from,” explained Kendricks. “My mind’s always running on ‘how can I help the city, what can I do?’ type thing.”

Kendricks was nominated by the Vikings for the 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. It’s an award that recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field.

As a finalist, the NFL gave Kendricks $40,000 to go to an organization of his choice.

“I couldn’t think of a better place to donate it other than back into my hometown,” he said.

Eric Kendicks chose to give that money to the Golden Charter Academy. It is a school that has partnered with the Fresno Chaffee Zoo, and is expected to open its doors in August.

“I’ve had conversations with these people and they truly have the well-being of these kids in mind,” said Kendricks. “I’m excited to see what we do.”

One of the founders of the Golden Charter Academy is Robert Golden. A former Edison High star who went on to play seven seasons in the NFL, Golden is a Fresno native who is also passionate about giving back to his hometown.

“He understands what I’m trying to do for our community and how I’m trying to uplift it,” said Golden. “So for him to support my efforts, it was definitely a blessing.”

Eric Kendricks is no stranger when it comes to making a positive impact in Fresno.

He and his brother, Mychal, have hosted Kamp Kendricks in recent years. Held at a Fresno-area high school, it is a football camp free of charge for local youth.

“They are our future,” said Kendricks. “I know it’s cliché, I know these people say it all the time, but I really truly see myself in all these kids.

“I know the opportunities that I’ve been blessed with and I’m able to help in different areas when I can,” Kendricks continued.

“I feel like it’s my right and a privilege to do so.”

The 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year will be announced during NFL Honors on Saturday night. The winner will receive $250,000 for charity from the NFL Foundation.