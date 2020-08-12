Valley native Connor Brogdon called up to the Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (KSEE/KGPE) – Connor Brogdon is a Major League Baseball player.

Brogdon, a former standout pitcher at Liberty-Madera Ranchos and Fresno City College, had his contract purchased by the Phillies on Tuesday. The 25-year-old Brogdon rose through the minor leagues in 2019, pitching at three different levels.

In a total of 51 games last season, he was 6-2 with a 2.61 ERA.

“He has a good fastball, he has a really good change-up that he’s gonna get some swings and misses on,” said Phillies manager Joe Girardi on Tuesday. “He’s young, and we like his arm and we like his stuff. And we felt all along, and we told him all along, that we thought that he could really help us at some point this year. And the time is now.

“I’m not gonna make too much of his first and second appearance, just because there are going to be nerves like any other player has ever had in that situation, but we like his stuff.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.