Valley native Brad Mills opts out of 2020 MLB season

In case you missed it on Sunday, Brad Mills has opted out of the 2020 MLB season.

Mills, 63, is the bench coach for the Cleveland Indians. He is a native of Exeter, but his family now lives in Texas. He left the Indians’ camp to be with his family.

“I think it was agonizing for him to leave here,” said manager Terry Francona. “But I know in my heart he made the right decision.”

