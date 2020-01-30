Valley father-daughter basketball combo had connection to Kobe

FRESNO — The news of Kobe Bryant’s death hit Clovis West girls basketball coach Craig Campbell really hard, because he had established a relationship with Kobe, with plans for his star daughter to do the same.

Campbell has established a girls basketball dynasty at Clovis West, having won the last seven Division I Central Section titles, and in the last couple years, he developed a relationship with the NBA icon, working at Bryant’s basketball camp one year, and also getting a chance to spend some basketball one-on-one time with him in 2018.

There were even plans for Craig’s daughter Madison, who is injured and redshirting this year at USC as a freshman, to work out with Kobe in southern California, when she got fully healthy again in the spring or summer.

Maddie was a star player for her dad the last four years at Clovis West, and her dad was excited about the possibility of his daughter working with the former Laker superstar.

“Just his mental approach to the game, studying, picking apart weaknesses and strengths of your opponent, things to attack offensively,” said the older Campbell. “It’s just all the knowledge and championship caliber stuff that he’s experienced, just being able to pass that down to her, both physically and mentally. It was a gift we were really looking forward to.”