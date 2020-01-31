Breaking News
Valley congressman makes Hall of Fame push for Sanger's Tom Flores

We are three days away from Super Bowl LIV, but just two days away from what is known as “Selection Saturday.” On the day before the Super Bowl, the Pro Football Hall of Fame introduces its new class.

Yet again, that class will not include Sanger’s Tom Flores.

As has been known for a few weeks, Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson are the two coaches in the Class of 2020. Congressman Jim Costa believes so strongly that Tom Flores should be in the Hall of Fame that he introduced a resolution on Thursday in the House of Representatives “urging” Flores’ induction.

Tom Flores was the first Latino head coach in NFL history. He is also one of only two men in NFL history to win a Super Bowl as a player, an assistant coach and as a head coach.

