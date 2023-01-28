Fresno native and USWNT forward Lynn Williams was inducted into the Bullard Soccer Hall of Fame on Saturday evening. While at Bullard, Williams led the Knights to a Central Section title in 2011. During the 2011 season Williams scored 50 goals.

“Anything worth having doesn’t come easy. You appreciate it more when you have to fight for it. That’s been my whole career fighting to be seen, fighting to be given a chance” said Williams.

The Pepperdine product has made 48 appearances for the US Women’s National team. Williams has scored 15 goals and recorded 10 assists.

“I’ve been able to travel the world with the sport I love and made a career out of it. I feel very lucky and blessed to do what I do”