Fresno State men’s basketball fell 60-57 on Wednesday night to UNLV. With the loss, the Bulldogs fall to 16-9 overall and 6-6 in Mountain West play.

The ‘Dogs are now riding a three-game losing streak, and looking to bounce back when they face San Diego State on Saturday night.

Isaiah Hill and Junior Ballard both led the Bulldogs with 14 points each. Junior Anthony Holland followed with 11 points.