UC Merced women’s volleyball team is NAIA Tournament-bound

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Chances are the players on the UC Merced women’s volleyball team are still smiling on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Bobcats beat St. Katherine, 3-1, to win their first-ever California Pacific Conference Tournament championship.

That earned UC Merced an automatic berth into the NAIA Tournament, which begins on Saturday, April 17th. The NAIA Selection Show is on Monday, April 12th, and that is when the Bobcats will find out their first-round opponent.

