UC Merced volleyball player Joey Medina wins national award

Joey Medina has been named the Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar of the Year in the men’s volleyball.

The award, presented by the magazine Diverse: Issues in Higher Education, has been given out each year since 1984.

Medina, a senior volleyball player this past season at UC Merced, is fifth all-time in school history with 309 assists. He graduated last weekend with a degree in psychology and he is pursuing a Master’s in kinesiology with a focus on sports psychology.

