Breaking News
3 more COVID-19 deaths and 51 new cases reported in Fresno County

UC Merced volleyball player Joey Medina wins national award

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Joey Medina has been named the Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar of the Year in the men’s volleyball.

The award, presented by the magazine Diverse: Issues in Higher Education, has been given out each year since 1984.

Medina, a senior volleyball player this past season at UC Merced, is fifth all-time in school history with 309 assists. He graduated last weekend with a degree in psychology and he is pursuing a Master’s in kinesiology with a focus on sports psychology.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Bulldog Insider Podcast