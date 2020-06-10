Two valley natives on MLB.com’s Top 200 prospects list on eve of 2020 draft

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL held a virtual draft this year. Major League Baseball is doing the same thing.

Its draft begins on Wednesday.

The draft is a lot shorter this year than usual, just five rounds, meaning only 160 players will get drafted. By comparison, in last year’s 40-round draft there were 1,217 players drafted.

The players who do not get drafted this year are welcome to sign free agent deals. However, there is a limit on how much money they can receive: $20,000.

Holden Powell and Jamal O’Guinn are two players who could get drafted this week. Powell, No. 134 on MLB.com’s Top 200 prospects list, is a right-handed pitcher at UCLA. The Visalia native (Mt. Whitney HS) is a two-time all-American who had a 0.00 ERA this season in eight appearances.

O’Guinn, a junior infielder at USC, is No. 183 on MLB.com’s Top 200 prospects list. He is a Fresno native (Buchanan HS) who hit .378 in 14 games for the Trojans this season.

Round 1 of the 2020 MLB Draft will take place on Wednesday. The draft will conclude on Thursday with rounds 2-5.

Bulldog Insider Podcast