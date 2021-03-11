Two valley golfers to compete in 2021 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Lucas Bernstein was three months old when he picked up a golf club for the first time.

“Before I could walk, yeah. I started putting on my knees,” smiled the ten-year-old golfer.

On April 4th, Bernstein, who lives in Fresno, will be putting at Augusta National after qualifying for the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals.

“Very excited,” he said. “Just being where the Tour players play, and just being able to hit your drive on 18 tee box and just meeting the Tour players and watching the practice round. It’s gonna be fun.”

Especially if he hits that drive on 18 like a recent Masters champion.

“My Coach says I have a little bit of Tiger Woods’ swing,” said Bernstein.

12-year-old Brady Barrington might be able to make that same comparison. Barrington, from Kingsburg, has already done something on a golf course that most people will never do.

“2020, on April 9th, I got a hole in one,” he said. “That was at my home course, Kings River…it was 150 yards. I hit a hybrid, a 4 hybrid.”

Perhaps Barrington will use that club at the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals. Either way, like Lucas Bernstein he cannot wait to get to Augusta National.

“It’s one of the most iconic and most memorable places in the game of golf,” said Barrington.