FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis high alum and two-time Olympian Jenna Prandini made her return to the Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday at the Fresno State Invitational.

She competed in both Rio (2016) and Tokyo (2021), and she won a silver medal in Tokyo as part of the 4x100m relay team.

On Saturday Prandini won the women’s 400m race with a time of 52.50. The Clovis native used the race as a way to train in an actual competition event.