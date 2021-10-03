Turnovers plagued No. 18 Fresno State in 27-24 loss at Hawai’i

HONOLULU, HI – OCTOBER 02: Jake Haener #9 of the Fresno State Bulldogs runs the ball against Pita Tonga #49 of the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors during the first half of an NCAA football game at the Clarance T.C. Ching Complex on October 2, 2021 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

No. 18 Fresno State falls to Hawai’i 27-24 after being up 24-10 heading into the 4th quarter. The Rainbow Warriors scored 17 unanswered points in the 4th quarter to come back and win.

The Bulldogs turned the ball over six times including four interceptions by quarterback Jake Haener.

Fresno State put up 505 yards of total offense compared to 348 yards by the Rainbow Warriors. Haener was 28-of-50 with 388 passing yards and 3 touchdowns. Fresno State wide receiver Zane Pope led all receivers with 113 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Jalen Cropper had 73 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Haener left the game briefly in the third quarter with a left leg injury, but did return after getting looked at in the injury tent.

Fresno State has a bye week next and will prepare for a road trip to Wyoming on October 16th. Kickoff is TBA.