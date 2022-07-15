TEMECULA, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez, Jr. wasted little time on Friday when he went back into the ring at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula.

The boxer from Tulare faced Roberto Zavala Jr. in a six-round heavyweight contest – but the fight did not last very long. Torrez Jr. knocked out Zavala 58 seconds into the first round.

Torrez Jr. is now 2-0 in his professional career – both with knockouts. The fight is his second as a professional after he made his debut in the Central Valley in March.

Torrez’s next fight is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 27 with a six-rounder against Marco Antonio Canedo at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.