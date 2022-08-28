Tulare Olympic Silver Medalist Richard Torrez Jr. improved to 3-0 on his professional career after earning his third-straight knockout. Torrez Jr. knocked out Marco Antonio Canedo 44 seconds into the first round.

Fans at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa witnessed an intense fight as Canedo landed face down on the canvas. Canedo remained motionless but eventually walked out of the ring with his team.

Torrez Jr. released a statement following the fight. “I am happy with the result, but my thoughts right now are with Canedo. He’s a tough man, and I have the utmost respect for him. It happens to the best of us”