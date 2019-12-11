Tuesday Sports Central: Central seeking historic state title; Bulldog assistants still recruiting hard

Tuesday’s Central Valley sports headlines included Central football discussing its upcoming state football showdown with Serra, and news from the recruiting trail involving the Fresno State football assistants.

WATCH: Central talks about their state football showdown Friday; Highlights of Bullard/Clovis West and Edison/Buchanan on day one of the Clovis West Nike Invitational; Bakersfield product and current Utah State quarterback Jordan Love makes a big announcement about his future; and even without a permanent head coach in place, the Fresno State football assistants are staying busy selling the Bulldog brand on the recruiting trail.