Tuesday Sports Central: Central seeking historic state title; Bulldog assistants still recruiting hard

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tuesday’s Central Valley sports headlines included Central football discussing its upcoming state football showdown with Serra, and news from the recruiting trail involving the Fresno State football assistants.

WATCH: Central talks about their state football showdown Friday; Highlights of Bullard/Clovis West and Edison/Buchanan on day one of the Clovis West Nike Invitational; Bakersfield product and current Utah State quarterback Jordan Love makes a big announcement about his future; and even without a permanent head coach in place, the Fresno State football assistants are staying busy selling the Bulldog brand on the recruiting trail.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Bulldog Insider Podcast

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com