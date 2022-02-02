Tuesday Sports Central: Bulldogs set program record, Clovis West big comeback, Central Section creating “base divisions,” Caruthers Turman gets milestone

Fresno State blows out San Jose State 73-43

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Behind a red-hot shooting night and a stifling effort at the defensive end, the Fresno State men’s basketball team defeated San Jose State 73-43 Tuesday night, setting a program record for the largest margin of victory (30 points) in a Mountain West road game.

Fresno State junior forward Orlando Robinson scored a game-high 18 points with five rebounds and five assists.

Four other Bulldogs finished in double figures, as Junior Ballard, Jordan Campbell, Leo Colimerio and Isaiah Hill all finished with 11 points.

Fresno State shot over 56 percent from the field in the first half, in building a 32-23 halftime lead, and scorched the nets even more in the second half, making nearly 61 percent of their shots after the break, including a perfect 4-for-4 from the beyond the arc.

The Bulldogs (15-6, 5-3 MW) have now won its last 10 games played against San Jose State (7-13, 0-8 MW).

This was the first of three games in six days for Fresno State, who next host Nevada on Friday and Wyoming on Sunday.

Friday’s game against the Wolf Pack at the Save Mart Center will tip off at 8 p.m. PT, with tickets starting at $5

Clovis West comes back to beat Central in overtime

The Clovis West boys basketball team came back from 22 points down in the second half to beat Central 97-87 in overtime Tuesday night at its home gym.

The Golden Eagles (25-1, 7-0 TRAC) were led by senior forward Tyus Parrish-Tillman’s 28 points. Junior guard Isaac Martinez added 21 points and sophomore guard Jackson Young and senior point guard Trey Carr chipped in 18 points each.

Central is now 14-9 overall and 4-3 in the TRAC.

The Golden Eagles have now 21 straight league games overall.

Central Section adjusts divisional placement for playoffs

There has been some criticism about the new Central Section playoff format this year, where they have been using computer rankings to determine divisional placement in the playoffs.

Some have argued it has punished some smaller schools for having great seasons, because they were forced to play much larger schools in higher divisions than normal in the Section playoffs.



Tuesday, the Section’s Board of Managers voted to approve an adjustment to the system, starting immediately with the winter sports of basketball and soccer.



Instead of slotting the Central Section schools into the playoff divisions based solely on a computer ranking, the schools will now be given a “base division” to start the season. The teams will still be placed into divisions based on best computer ranking to worst computer ranking, but a team will only be able to move up or down one division from their “base division.”

For the upcoming basketball and soccer Section playoffs, they will use each school’s divisional placement from the 2020-2021 academic school year as their “base division.”

There will still be an Open Division in boys and girls basketball, with the top four teams, regardless of division, being placed there.

In basketball, there will be 8 teams in Division 1, and 16 teams each in Divisions 2-5.

In soccer, there will be 8 teams in Division 1, and 16 teams each in Divsions 2-6.