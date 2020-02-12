Trump expected to attend Daytona 500 race Sunday in Florida

Sports
Posted:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Daytona International Speedway is going to be a little more crowded than usual for the annual Daytona 500 on Sunday.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a flight restriction for Sunday indicating that President Donald Trump is expected to attend the NASCAR race. The U.S. Secret Service, which is responsible for presidential security, also tweeted to fans that drones are prohibited within 30 miles of the race — a restriction put in place for presidential visits.

Trump is scheduled to spend part of the Presidents Day weekend at his private club in Palm Beach, Florida. The White House didn’t confirm his attendance at the race.

Trump last year praised retired driver Mario Andretti, reminiscing about a ride Andretti gave him in a race car for his reality show “The Apprentice.”

“I said, ‘Mario, get me out of here. I want to get out of this car,’” Trump recalled. “We went so fast. We literally — we covered four blocks in like a second.”

